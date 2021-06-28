Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,209 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,577. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

