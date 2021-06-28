Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SIVB traded down $7.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $557.25. 2,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.