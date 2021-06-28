Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 74,767 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,767 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 270,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,859. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock valued at $247,191,628.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.