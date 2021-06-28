Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,531.38. 23,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,405.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.