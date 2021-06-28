Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,457.48 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,461.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,351.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

