AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $633.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $429.48 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

