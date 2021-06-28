AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

IVZ opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.