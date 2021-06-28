AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NSP stock opened at $93.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

