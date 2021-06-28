AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 64.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $15,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 63.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $48.28 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

