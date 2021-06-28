AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

