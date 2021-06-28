AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

