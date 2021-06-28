Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 13,022 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 172.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 63,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 288,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.11. 4,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

