Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,577 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 169.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,163. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

