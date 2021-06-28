Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 490 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.53. 51,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.06 and a 52 week high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

