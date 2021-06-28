Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.31. 93,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,207. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.72 and a 1 year high of $393.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

