Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,381 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $73.56. 1,948,151 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.