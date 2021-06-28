Altus Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.80. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,174. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15.

