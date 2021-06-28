Amalgamated Bank Has $1.10 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

AEE opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

