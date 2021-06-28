Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

