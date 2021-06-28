Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Assurant by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIZ opened at $158.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

