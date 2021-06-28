Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,928 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

