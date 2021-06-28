Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,021 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,417,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

