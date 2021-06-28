Amalgamated Bank Sells 464 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $191.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.52. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

