Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

