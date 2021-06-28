American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $34.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. 86,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,393. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $68,954,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

