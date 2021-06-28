American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

