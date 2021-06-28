Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $51.55. 16,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

