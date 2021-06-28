AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.