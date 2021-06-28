Amgen’s (AMGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

