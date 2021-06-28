Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

ATVI opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.