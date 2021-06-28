Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $192.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $200.50 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $841.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $894.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 107,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,406. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock valued at $19,033,581. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

