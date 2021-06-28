Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.27 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $3,648,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.