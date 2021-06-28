Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.91. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

