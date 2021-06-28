Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Nordson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.73. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

