Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce sales of $260.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.40 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period.

AWI traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.64. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

