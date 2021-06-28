Analysts Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

