Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.47. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

