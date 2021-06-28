Analysts Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $17.67

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

AVEO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.22. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,980,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

