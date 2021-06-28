Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $52.75

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. 14,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,390. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

