Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $20.58

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 64,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $878.49 million, a PE ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $9,642,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.