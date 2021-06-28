Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,366. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

