Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $194.07 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00007191 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $194.07 million and $4.69 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,824,347 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

