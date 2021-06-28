ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $343.48 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.13 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

