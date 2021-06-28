Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

NYSE ARI opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

