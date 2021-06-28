Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $61.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

