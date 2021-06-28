Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 869,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,465,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

ACA opened at $59.33 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

