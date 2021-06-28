Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.74 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

