Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

ACRE opened at $15.09 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $709.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

