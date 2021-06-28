ARMOR Tops 1-Day Volume of $888,954.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $888,954.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00162760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.14 or 1.00052291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,427,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.