Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARGTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.76. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

